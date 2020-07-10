Covid-19 robs PCCC of spectators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic crippled sports, the Price Cutter Charity Championship had held a small glimmer of hope that fans would be allowed onto Highland Springs.

But that hope was extinguished today.

Kolr 10’s Matt Vereen has more.

For three decades now, Springfield sports fans have gotten a front row seat to see high level golf at the Highland Springs golf course.

Matt Vereen: “And usually those spectators would be right next to the greens watching those professional golfers fight for a spot on the PGA tour. But on Thursday, the leadership of the Price Cutter Charity Championship announced that those spectators won’t be getting anywhere near the other side of this fence.”

“At 10:30 yesterday morning it became obvious that our efforts are going to be futile. The Tour would be cancelling spectators for our event,” said Tournament Director Jerald Andrews.

The P triple C was originally set to be the first Korn Ferry Tour event, and second PGA system tournament to have spectators.

But questions around that starting looming when the first PGA event, The Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, announced it wouldn’t have fans after all.

“In spite of being well prepared to move forward with spectators, it did become a great concern to us as to what might happen here,” said Andrews.

And on Thursday, that worry became reality.

“This is obviously a disappointment, but it is a decision that we share with the tour for safety foremost of our community, of Tour players, and all that we try to do for the charities,” said Andrews.

A select few, though, will still get a glimpse at the action from July 23rd through the 26th.

“Highland Springs players will be allowed in the clubhouse, and will be able to view what they can see from inside the clubhouse. If you live at Highland, you’ll be able to view golf from your yard, but you cannot come across the cart path,” said Andrews.

As for those inside the ropes, volunteers are still needed.

“There will be walking scorers with the teams as we’ve always had. There will be marshalls out on the course. There will be hospitality hosts around the clubhouse just to limit access to the clubhouse, but no viewing will take place out on the golf course,” said Andrews.

And all the other events, including the Pro-Ams, still have the green light.

“They will be drastically modified, some of them will be in a variety of ways. But we will be able to proceed with those,” said Andrews.

So while it will look far different and will be seen by far fewer, for now year 31 of the Price Cutter at Highland Springs is still a go.

In Springfield, Matt Vereen – Ozarks First.

This is the 31st year of the Price Cutter Charity Championship, and in that time $16 and a half million dollars have been raised for children’s charities in the Ozarks.

Last year’s event raised a record $952-thousand dollars alone for 49 charities.

Proceeds from ticket sales are a small part of the money raised, the tournament is asking if you bought a ticket please consider it a donation to the charities.

You can also help by taking part in other events like golf pro-ams and raffles.

Go to pricecuttercc.org. For more information.