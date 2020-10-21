Covid-19 cancels the rest of Parkview’s football season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s been a rough 2020 football season for the Parkview Vikings.

And Wednesday Springfield Public Schools canceled the last two games of the year because of Covid-19.

This is the third time that the Vikings program has been shut down because of Covid-19 this season.

The Vikings game against Waynesville was canceled but that’s because the Tigers were in a quarantine.

Parkview lost its first three games of the season, then had a two week Covid quarantine.

The Vikings returned to the gridiron on October second but could not get a win finishing the year 0-6.