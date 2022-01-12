Could LeBron watch his son at this week’s T of C?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 37th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off Thursday at JQH Arena.

The event returns after a one year absence.

Teams from Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta are among the eight team field.

Sierra Canyon out of California is making it’s third trip to the T of C.

The Trailblazers won in 2017.

Sierra Canyon’s roster is loaded with talent, including Bronny James.

The junior guard is the son of LeBron James.

You know, the four time NBA champion Laker.

And tournament director Josh Scott is hoping that King James will make a T of C appearance.

“They play Saturday night, so Thursday and Friday are open. Like I said we don’t know. We don’t want to take anything away from the kids that are playing. But it would be nice to see the best basketball player ever in our gym,” said Scott.

Reporter: Best basketball player ever?

Scott: Ever.

Reporter: What are we doing here?”

Scott:Hey it’s there, hot take. When I got here four years ago, that has been the one constant team that everyone has wanted to see. So to be able to play a part in providing that experience for our community is pretty special.”

Here’s a look at Thursday’s opening night schedule.

Whitney Young out of Chicago will play New Madrid County Central at 4:30.

That will be followed by Bronny James and Sierra Canyon against Parkview.

The 7:30 game has Nixa against Milton out of Georgia.

And late game features Paul VI out of Virginia against Springfield Catholic.

The semifinals are Friday night and the Championship game is Saturday night at 9:00 p.m.