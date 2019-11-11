Cook serves career day, Bears beat Jackets

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Keandre Cook made the first basket for Missouri State and it was his game from there.

The senior scored a career high 31 points as the Bears beat Alabama State 59-50 to get their first win of the season.

Cook not only had a career day in points, but also put up career marks in three-pointers made, field goals made, and free throws made.

The Bears needed every ounce of it to beat the Jackets.

Each time the Bears pushed the lead to double digits, the Jackets had a response to bring it down to single digits.

46 of the Bears 59 points on Sunday were scored by seniors.

“When you look at any good team, the seniors have to be pretty good,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “Especially when you are, what I call, dead in the water. I think we were pretty dead in the water there a couple of times. He just did what seniors are supposed to do. I’m proud of (Cook’s) efforts, especially offensively”

The Bears are back at home on Tuesday against Cleveland State before the schedule heats up with a road contest at Xavier.