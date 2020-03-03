Cook, Prim earn All-Valley Honors

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will go to St. Louis later this week to tip off the post season.

In our Bear Nation report, the team will go with two post season All-Missouri Valley conference players.

Tuesday, the Valley put senior guard Keandre Cook on it’s second team All-Valley.

And junior forward Gaige Prim earned third team All-Valley, and was also put on the All-Newcomer team.

Cook averaged nearly 15 points and five rebounds a game for the Bears this season.

Cook led the Bears in scoring 12 times this season.

Prim averaged 14 points and nearly five rebounds a game.

The juco transfer from South Plains. Texas scored in double figures in 23 of the 26 games he played this season.

The Bears will play Indiana State in the quarterfinals of the Valley post season tournament Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

The Valley handed out its specialty awards as well.

Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green is the Larry Bird Player of the Year.

Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask was the Newcomer and the Freshman of the year.

Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown was the Defensive Player of the Year.

And Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy was named the Sixth Man of the Year.