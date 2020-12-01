Cook gets shot with Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NC–Former Missouri State standout Keandre Cook earned a spot on the Charlotte Hornets preseason training camp roster.

The 6-5 guard from Baltimore is one of 20 players on the roster, there are nine rookies.

Cook played two seasons for Missouri State, and earned All-Valley Conference honors in each season.

Cook scored 904 points in his Bears career, that’s sixth on the all-time list for two year players.

The Hornets will play two exhibition games against Toronto December 12th and 14th.

Cook’s MSU teammate Alize Johnson just signed a contract with the Raptors last week.