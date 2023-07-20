SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship teed off Thursday at Highland Springs country club.

The event is part of the PGA sponsored Korn Ferry Tour.

Sunday, the winner will pocket $180,000 dollars.

And the grueling four day marathon started Thursday.

Ozarks first’s Chris Pinson has your first round report.

Early showers put a damper on the turnout for the opening round of the price cutter charity championship, but once they passed on, the best players in the morning wave took full advantage of the soft conditions.

It’s rare to see the reigning champion of a Korn Ferry Tour event in the field, but after finishing eight spots shy of earning his PGA card last season, David Kocher was back at Highlands Springs to defend his title.

As for Kocher’s competition, Rob Oppenheim started his round on number 10.

And weathered the storm to go out at one-under par, then went on a heater as the sun and humidity steamed up the course.

Oppenheim rolled in three straight birdies to begin his final nine holes, before tossing in one more birdie at the par 3 7th.

Then this eagle here at the 8th, to take the lead into the clubhouse with an opening round of 7-under, 65.

“This is my tenth or eleventh year playing this event, so I’ve played here a lot, so I knew what to expect. You have to go low. It was a little bit difficult this morning with the rain for 9 holes, it wasn’t too bad it was just constant, so it played a little more challenging, then it cleared up for the back 9, that’s when the sun came out and shot six under. You’re gonna have to go low, you’re gonna have to shoot something like that, 20-plus under to win, so it’s great to get off to a good start,” said Oppenheim.

The early success is kind of a welcomed surprise for the 43-year old.

Who’s making just his fifth start of the season.

“I had surgery in September, shoulder surgery, so just getting back into the swing of things and my shoulder feels good, this heat helps keep things loose a little bit. But it’s nice coming to a course I’m very familiar with, know the course well, my bodies starting to feel better which is good and getting more reps under my belt, playing like this so I’m excited for the start. It’s good to be back and be here again,” said Oppenheim.

Oppenheim will tee off Friday at 12:15 but might need to have his umbrella handy, there’s a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Reporting from the Price Charity Championship, Chris Pinson, ozarks first.

Here’s a look at your first round leaderboard.

Pierceson Coody has a one stroke lead after shooting a nine under par 63.

Jeremy Paul and Yuxin Lin are at eight under.

And Rob Oppenheim leads a quartet at seven under par.

Second round tees off Friday morning.