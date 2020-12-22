CoMo duo shoots Missouri State past Little Rock

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up their non-conference schedule Monday night at JQH Arena against Little Rock.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU was looking for revenge against a Trojan team that ruined their season opener last year.

And Missouri State was bombing from the perimeter early, Ja’Monta Black from the far wing, it’s 8-2 Bears.

Then from the other side of the floor, from the near wing, its an 18-11 Missouri State lead.

Isiaih Mosley with the nice pass to newcomer Nick Tata for the two handed dunk, it’s a 25-12 start.

End of the first half, after a missed Little Rock free throw, the ball gets to Jared Ridder who beats the buzzer with a 60 foot shot, nothing but net, Missouri State was up 40-28 at the half.

Second half, more from the Rock Bridge duo, first it’s Mosley with the corner three, he had a career high 26 points, it’s 48-36.

Then his prep teammate, Ja’Monta Black with a three, he tied a JQH record with seven threes, he set a career high with 26 points.

And Missouri State is 3-0 with an 85-77 win.

“I’m really proud of our players. I feel like they competed on both ends of the floor for multiple, multiple stretches of that game. I don’t think we had any type of loll throughout the entire game. I thought it was a complete effort expect for at the end. When they almost made a comeback. But just proud of our guys. And excited to continue to coach them. And get them better,” said Bears coach Dana Ford.