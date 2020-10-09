Comets scope in on perfection

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — Out in Marionville, the Comets football team is feeling pretty good.

That comes with good reason with their record currently sitting at a perfect 6-0, made even more impressive when compared to last year’s record of 4-6.

“Really the biggest difference for us has just been experience,” Marionville Head Coach Paden Grubbs said. “We were really young at a lot of important positions last year. We had a lot of new starters as sophomores. Now those sophomores are juniors and as the saying goes our juniors are seniors.”

“All of us coming together in the weight room,” Senior OT/DE Austin White said. “Hitting the weight room super hard. I think just the culture of the entire team has just made it a better season for us.”

Parker: “I think it’s the dedication coming off a season like that we didn’t want to repeat,” Senior OT/DE Kelbey Parker said. “Hard work in the weight room. It starts here in practice as well. Good practice leads to good games.”

The Comets are proving themselves time and time again, most recently with a win over Pierce City, a team who made the regular season undefeated run last year.

“Very quality class one team in Pierce City,” Grubbs said. “We hadn’t beaten them since 2014. Then the last two years being back in conference with them they’ve dominated us. We talked to the kids all week about to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”

“It really meant a lot to us, especially not beating them the last four years,” Senior LB/TE Kyle Brattin said. “Not even scoring a point really. Going out there and once we got that first touchdown we all came together and knew what we could do. We were really excited.”

With the win, however, the target on Marionville’s back only grows.

Next to take a shot comes Friday night as a Sarcoxie side that’s won its last three games comes to town.

“I think it will be a battle,” Parker said. “They are a decent team. They’re good, but I think if we keep with them we can pull the win.”

“We basically want to treat each week like we’re trying to win a conference championship because that’s what we’re trying to do here,” White said.

“They remind me a lot of us last year,” Grubbs said. “They’re young and they’re starting to learn. We’re definitely aware of the potential and the dangers they bring from both offensively and defensively.”