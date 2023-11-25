MARIONVILLE, Mo–In Marionville Saturday, the Comets were trying to get back to the state championship game for the first time in 17 years.

The Comets have been the top ranked team in Class 1 all season long and came into the semifinal game with St. Vincent with a 12-0 record.

Marionville was looking for lucky number 13 against the Indians from St. Vincent.

And it was 7-0 Comets first quarter when Hugh Eaton scores from six yards out, it’s 14-nothing Marionville.

It was 17-0 in the third quarter when Cash Pomeroy takes this off left tackle and scampers 14 yards for a touchdown it’s 24-0 Comets.

Later in the third, it’s Eaton again, this time up the middle, then to the far sideline, he goes 33 yards for a touchdown, that makes it 31-0 Comets.

St. Vincent would finally score in the fourth quarter, quarterback Christian Schaaf hits Jacob Schremp with a 15 yard touchdown pass to make it 31-7.

But Marionville answers with Pomeroy, he scores from 16 yards out and the Comets win 38-7.

Marionville will play North Platte Friday for the Class 1 state championship.

“You’re not always guaranteed these opportunities. So we were just trying to take advantage of it. The work that these kids and our staff puts in throughout the course of the year, it’s just nice for it to pay off. All the weight rooms, all the mornings in the summer. The offseason in the winter. I’m just proud for those kids to be able to experience this,” said Marionville coach Paden Grubbs.

“It feels great, especially out here with my brothers. These guys, I’d take a bullet for any given day. And it’s just great winning this with them,” said Marionville senior Preston Herd.