Comets look to turn breakthrough year into lasting legacy

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — In the last year and a half, Marionville football has lost a grand total of once, with last year’s perfect regular season still sitting in the Comets’ consciousness.

“Honestly, it kind of felt like getting a monkey off your back,” Marionville Head Coach Paden Grubbs said. “After the previous four seasons of average really. Of 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 type of seasons.”

But last year’s breakthrough’s are this year’s expectations, as Marionville again sits with a zero in the loss column after four wins to start the year.



“Hopefully we’re hungry off last year’s success, district championship, conference championship season,” Grubbs said. “You hope that the kids coming back got a taste of that success and really wanted to build on that.”

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Marionville senior offensive lineman and linebacker Koy Dittmar said. “That experience of last year, we learned a lot you know? And we just want to get better so everyday, weight room, practice we’re giving it our all. We want to be good.”

For Marionville, last year was about proving themselves.

This year is about making those winning ways the tradition.

Especially for the Comet seniors hoping to leave a permanent mark.

“For sure,” Marionville senior wide receiver and linebacker Wyley Brown said. “We’ve worked real hard for a long time. We’re enjoying it. We want to keep it going for the younger kids to come up.”

“We want Marionville to be known,” Dittmar said. “We want to be good and we put in the work to do that.”

But this Friday may feel a little like looking in last year’s mirror as they come against a Diamond side with a 3-1 record.

Those three wins already tying the most the Wildcats had in the last five years.

A breakthrough season, something the Comets know all about.

“Oh, they’re definitely dangerous,” Grubbs said. “Coach Mac does a good job with those kids over there. They’re getting to a point where they have some good athletes, especially upperclassmen now that are coming through. We knew that going into the season that we wouldn’t be shocked if Diamond was one of those teams that success early on just because of what we knew they had coming back.”