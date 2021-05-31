Comeback Comets reach title game

OZARK, Mo. — There is no quit in the Marionville Comets baseball team.

The Comets scored eight unanswered runs to beat Putnam County 8-5 in the Class 2 state semifinal on Monday night in Ozark.

Marionville (21-6) was held to a single through the first three innings while Putnam County raced out to a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth it all changed.

Four runs, including three that came with two outs, put the Comets just one run behind.

In the top of the sixth inning Jacksen Smith hit a single out to left field that scored Blane Young to tie the game at 5.

Then in the seventh Blane Young hit a single to center field to score Lake High and Cale Clark to give Marionville the 7-5 lead, its first of the game.

The Comets would score andother on a walk and then shut the door in the seventh.

In the sectional round against Marion C. Early, the Comets faced a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning before scoring three runs to tie and another in the eighth to win and advance.

Marionville will play East Buchanan on Tuesday at 6:30 for the Class 2 state championship.