Colt’s quarterback retires

INDIANAPOLIS, In, – Colt’s quarterback Andrew Luck, 29, has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Luck was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
During his time as a player, he was a four-time Pro-Bowl selection, the 2018 AP Comeback Player and 2018 PFWA Comeback Player of the Year award winner.
Luck also suffered several injuries at his time at quarterback, most recently a calf injury he suffered during offseason training, according to CBS Sports.
According to Schefter, there will be a press conference Sunday to officially announce his retirement.