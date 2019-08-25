Colt’s quarterback retires

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts steps up in the pocket to pass under pressure by D.J. Reader #98 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, In, – Colt’s quarterback Andrew Luck, 29, has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Luck was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

During his time as a player, he was a four-time Pro-Bowl selection, the 2018 AP Comeback Player and 2018 PFWA Comeback Player of the Year award winner.

Luck also suffered several injuries at his time at quarterback, most recently a calf injury he suffered during offseason training, according to CBS Sports.

According to Schefter, there will be a press conference Sunday to officially announce his retirement.