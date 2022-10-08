BOLIVAR, Mo. — The SBU Bearcats left homecoming the right way, with a win.

The Bearcats beat William Jewell 44-21 on Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium in Bolivar.

SBU took an early 3-0 advantage before Cooper Callis scored his first, of many, touchdowns on the day with a pass to Marcus Manuel Jr. to make it 10-0.

The win improves SBU to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in GLVC play.

The Bearcats hit the road for three straight road games at Truman State, at Tarleton State and McKendree before hosting Quincy on the first weekend of November.