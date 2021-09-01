Central Michigan’s football coach will miss Saturday’s opener against Missouri

Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain reacts on the sidelines during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri Tigers open the 2021 college football season Saturday at home against Central Michigan and are favored by roughly two touchdowns according to many oddsmakers.

The Tigers may have gained another edge over the Chippewas Wednesday when Central Michigan announced that head coach Jim McElwain will miss the game due to surgery for appendicitis.

A news release from CMU Football:



Football Head Coach Jim McElwain has been diagnosed with Appendicitis and will have surgery today. Assistant Head Coach Tim Skipper will oversee the program until Coach McElwain’s return. — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) September 1, 2021

Skipper is an Assistant Head Coach and linebackers coach for Central Michigan.

The team was already missing one of its top offensive threats in running back Kobe Lewis suffered a non-contact knee injury in fall practice and is out indefinitely.