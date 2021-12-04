Bearcats roll against Miners

BOLIVAR, Mo. — The SBU Bearcats scored just 16 seconds into the game and didn’t look back.

The Bearcats beat Missouri S&T 70-51 on Saturday afternoon at Meyer Sports Center in Bolivar.

Four from SBU (7-1, 3-0) scored in double figures with RJ Crawford scoring a game-high 19 points.

Jalil Beaubrun (12), Mitch Ganote (12) and Quinn Nelson (11) were the others who reached the double-digit plateau.

Julien Smith scored 14 points to lead the way for Missouri S&T (2-5, 1-2).

The win pushes the Bearcats current win streak up to five games. Three of those wins have been by more than 10 points.

SBU will close out 2021 with a pair of nonconference games before hosting Drury on January 4th.