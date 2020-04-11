Colby Cave, Oilers forward, dies at 25 after suffering brain bleed

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave (12) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Edmonton Oilers say forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed. The team posted on Twitter that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Cave’s wife, Emily, said earlier on Instagram that doctors were “fighting to keep him alive” in surgery. “We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CANADA (CBS) — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning after suffering a brain bleed on April 7, according to a statement released by his family. Cave was 25.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” Cave’s wife, Emily, wrote in a statement. “Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

Cave was airlifted to the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed overnight. It was discovered that a colloid cyst was putting pressure on his brain and he underwent emergency surgery before being placed in a medically induced coma in the hospital’s critical care unit.

“The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking passing of Colby Cave, whose life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “An earnest and hardworking player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. More important, he was a warm and generous person who was well-liked by all those fortunate enough to know him.”

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Emily wrote that Cave needed “a miracle” while adding that the family was not allowed to physically be in the hospital room with him due to COVID-19 visiting guidelines.

After entering the NHL with the Boston Bruins in 2017, Cave spent the past few seasons with the Oilers organization. The center split time between the Oilers and their minor-league affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, this season, scoring one goal in 11 games for Edmonton.

Shortly after the news of Cave’s passing on Saturday, many around the hockey world — including Cave’s former clubs and teammates — took to social media to remember him.

Rest in peace, Colby Cave. 🖤 https://t.co/oHBUdNAGII — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2020

The Swift Current Broncos are devastated to hear of the passing of our former captain, Colby Cave. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.



Rest In Peace, Caver. pic.twitter.com/iaj4M3KnFU — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) April 11, 2020