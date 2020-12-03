Coffman leads Evangel to fifth straight win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders were looking for their fifth straight win Wednesday night against Central Methodist.

And the Eagles built an early lead, Chandler Bevans with the three from the wing, it’s 8-2 Central Methodist.

But Evangel would chip away, Cade Coffman with the three, it’s 11-7 Eagles.

Then Kendall Sutton with the pretty move and the scoop shot, it’s a two point game.

Later Chris Stocks would heat up, the senior with the 15 footer, it’s tied at 15.

Then the Crusaders moving the ball, inside to stocks again, and we’re tied up again at 17.

And Evangel gets its fifth straight win 79-65, Coffman led the Crusaders with 22.