Coaching in quarantine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is expected to lift its stay at home order on monday, and one person who will be emerging from COVID quarantine is Missouri State basketball coach Dana Ford.

Ford has been staying at home with his family and has been sharing his new life lessons along the way.

We’re used to seeing Ford coaching college basketball players, but for the last eight weeks, he has stayed at home with his new team: His wife, Christina, and his four children.

“COVID-19 effects everyone differently,” Ford said. “But we’ve been fortunate enough our family has spent a lot of time together. And we have never looked at it as a burden or frustrating experience at all.”

Ford hit Twitter with a daily update on his stay at home life with kids ranging from a two year old to teenager.

The tweets quickly became must reads around Bear Nation.

“The stories I could tell, I’ve only told the good ones on Twitter,” Ford said. The edited ones on twitter. I don’t think my kids have ever experienced me this many consecutive days.”

The third year Bears basketball boss did get some stay at home work done. Ford and his staff recruited seven players this month: Three freshmen, three juco transfers and a seven foot division one transfer, Dawson Carper.

Carper played at Hawaii and will have two years of eligibilty after sitting out next season.

“We’ll see how good they are in 11 months,” Ford said. That’s when I’m going to give my assessment. They’re great kids and we feel like they compliment each other really well. We feel like we’ll be able to do different things with them either offensive or defensively.”

Three players left, Josh Hall, Tyrik Dixon and Ford Cooper Junior. The Bears also lost assistant coach Jake Headrick. But Ford says the off season shuffle is par for the course these days.

“You want to develop continuity,” Ford said. There’s a way to do that but it’s not as easy as it used to be. We live in an individualized society and everybody wants what’s best for them as fast as possible.”

What Ford wants as fast as possible is an end to this COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We’re all in the same boat but in a different storm,” Ford said. “For some people it’s a sprinkle. For others it’s a tornado and for others it’s a hurricane. If I could make someone laugh for one minute. That to me is a good way to help. As coaches we want to fix things, but we can’t fix COVID-19.”