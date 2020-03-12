Coach Mox on no NCAA fans, “never been in a situation like this.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The NCAA mens basketball tournament is set to tip off next Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

And it will be played without fans in the stands.

In fact every NCAA Championship event will be played without spectators, including the womens tournament.

That decision was made late Wednesday afternoon by NCAA President Mark Emmert.

Emmert says the NCAA is continuing to assess the impact of covid-19.

The only people that will be allowed in the arenas will be essential staff and limited family attendance.

The Missouri State Lady Bears are ranked 19th in the country and are expected to make it to the NCAA’s.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was asked about playing without fans before the official announcement.

“On the men’s side, on the women’s side, even if you’re watching on T.V. and there’s no fans there, it would be awkward. It would be a situation where we would have to create our own energy and not rely on fans at all or atmosphere. I don’t think we’ve ever really been in a situation like that, but most teams haven’t and I think everyone will be in the same boat,” said Coach Mox.