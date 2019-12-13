Coach Mox excited for first Show-Me showdown with Mizzou

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Finals week may be in the books for the Missouri State Lady Bears.

But coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s crew still face two major tests before the Valley season tips off in a couple of weeks.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will go to Gonzaga on December 20th.

But before that, the Lady Bears will host in state rival Mizzou.

Missouri State is 8-1 and ranked 18th in the country, the Tigers are 3-7.

The Lady Bears will also be trying to snap a four game losing skid in the all-time series.

Not to mention Strafford product Hayley Frank is starting for Mizzou and is coming home.

A big crowd is expected and it’s a white out game.

“They’re ecstatic. I’m excited too. I think it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere. Obviously you have an instate rivalry going on. And that always brings some excitement. But to have fans actually want to come out and see us perform. I think it’s been awhile since we’ve had that many fans here. We can’t predict which Mizzou team is going to show up. I think we have to be prepared for either team that shows up. For us defensively is where we’re going to need to stand out,” said Coach Mox.