ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Monday night, Class 3 District 10 championship between Clever and Rogersville.

And Clever was looking for its 29th win of the season.

First set, great dig by the Blue Jays Sydney Bollenbach and that sets up Morgan Bos for the kill and it’s 7-6 Clever.

The Jays would build a lead, but Rogersville gets back in it, Annabelle Wester with the left handed kill, but the Wildcats were still down by four.

Late first set, the Jays Addie Gilmore powers it through the double team at the net, Clever up 21-15.

The Jays win the first set, and sweep Log-Rog, winning the district championships 3 sets to 0.