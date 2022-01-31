SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears start the week with a 7-3 conference record.

And in a tie for third place in the Valley.

In our Bear Nation report, the Bears will go to Carbondale on Wednesday.

Dana Ford’s troops will play Southern Illinois.

Earlier this season, Missouri State won by five.

Saturday night, the Bears beat Evansville 72-58.

It was Donovan Clay’s 21st birthday and he celebrated with a double, double, 11 points and 13 rebounds.

His second double, double as a Bear, the fourth of his career.

Clay says he loves his role at Missouri State.

“I like going out there and trying to do everything. Trying to assist the ball, getting my shooters wide open, rebounding of course. And when I need to score I try to score. I’m trying to be here for the team. Whatever they need. I think I’m taking on a different role then I did at Valpo. I’m glad to be here and I’m glad to take on that role. I think the biggest difference here is that I get to play for a tournament championship. I think we can do it. And I think we’re going to do it. So I’m glad to be here and glad in that role,” said Clay.