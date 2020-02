WILLARD, Mo. – Day one of Class 3 District 3 Wrestling Districts going down over at Willard High School

Plenty of talent out on the mats, including from the Tigers, Christian Finley the number one from the 113 class

He wins over Tommy Mynatt with a fall two minutes 26 seconds in also going at it from Neosho, two-time state champ Cayden Auch

He wasted no time against Glendale’s Payton Ripper getting the fall in one minute and 22 seconds.

Champions will be crowned tomorrow.