Clarke Pride sweeps Evangel men, women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel men and women played a matinee Tuesday afternoon at the Ashcroft Center.

The Clarke Pride was in town.

On the mens side, Steve Jenkins troops took a 6-1 Heart of America record into the game.

But Clarke has won the last five games played against the Crusaders.

Evangel’s Cade Coffman is the reigning Heart of America Player of the Week, connects with the jumper here.

But Clarke answers with Keith Johnson, the deep three, three of his 20 points, 12-9 Pride.

Evangel’s Manrique Alvarado to Ike Egwu for the slam dunk, it’s 16-13 Clarke.

Coffman had a big game, here he corrales the rebound and gets the putback, he finished with 19 points and passed one thousand for his career.

But Clarke would not let the Crusaders win the game, Josh Meier working hard down low, and Clarke wins 68-62.

On the womens side, Clarke brought an 7-1 record into the Ashcroft Center.

But Evangel would give the Pride a fight, Alexis Cauthon with the three, and the Lady Crusaders led by four at halftime.

Third quarter, more Evangel, more Cauthon, this three makes it 38-32 Lady Crusaders, she finished with 13 points.

But Clarke would rally, Nicole McDermott with the three, and the Pride was in front 43-42.

Then Giana Michels nails this three late, she led Clarke with 18 points and the Pride wins 70-59.