SPRINGFIELD, Mo–One week after securing his first Missouri State coaching victory, Ryan Beard will take his Bears into the Saluki den.

Mo State will kick off Missouri Valley Football Conference play Saturday afternoon at 10th-ranked Southern Illinois.

Last week, the Bears rolled over Utah Tech 59-14.

The offense racked up nearly 700 yards to total offense.

And the Valley named quarterback Jacob Clark as it’s offensive player of the week.

Clark passed for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns which tied a school record.

But after looking at the tape, the junior quarterback says there’s plenty of room to get better.

“It was a lot of fun to see all the plays we made. Obviously we scored a lot of points, put up a ton of yards. But it was also really good to see some things we really need to work on. Obviously we turned the ball over twice to start the game which is something we need to clean up. And there was even a couple of pass plays I could have hit. It was good to see we did a lot of good stuff. But there is also some stuff to clean up and we can get better at,” said Clark.