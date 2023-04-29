Hear that?? That is the sweet sound of silence. For the last 72 hours my phone’s been dinging off the hook with updates from the NFL Draft like I’m attending a never ending xylophone concert.

Seriously, now i know how Pavlov’s dog felt. But all kidding aside, 7 rounds, 259 picks later it’s over and all 32 teams have their stars of tomorrow.

Including the host of this year’s draft, the reigning super bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Saturday’s finale featured the last 4 rounds of the 3-day spectacle, but let’s give you a full rundown of all 7 selections.

Beginning Thursday, with the last pick in the first round, K.C. chose defensive end Felix Anewdike-Uzomah out of Kansas State. On Friday, Andy Reid took SMU’s Rashee Rice in the 2nd round and offesive tackle Wanya Morris from Oklahoma in the 3rd.