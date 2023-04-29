Hear that?? That is the sweet sound of silence. For the last 72 hours my phone’s been dinging off the hook with updates from the NFL Draft like I’m attending a never ending xylophone concert.
Seriously, now i know how Pavlov’s dog felt. But all kidding aside, 7 rounds, 259 picks later it’s over and all 32 teams have their stars of tomorrow.
Including the host of this year’s draft, the reigning super bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Saturday’s finale featured the last 4 rounds of the 3-day spectacle, but let’s give you a full rundown of all 7 selections.
Beginning Thursday, with the last pick in the first round, K.C. chose defensive end Felix Anewdike-Uzomah out of Kansas State. On Friday, Andy Reid took SMU’s Rashee Rice in the 2nd round and offesive tackle Wanya Morris from Oklahoma in the 3rd.
As for Saturday, Chiefs Kindom used their 4th round selection on Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner. Who played 800 snaps on special teams for the Hokies, so he's not afraid to earn his roster spot any way he can.
B.J. Thompson became the 20th player from Stephen F. Austin to get drafted when Kansas City snagged him in the 5th. Thompson and running back Derrick Blaylock, also taken in the 5th round back in 2001, are the only 2 Lumberjacks alum ever selected by the Chiefs.
Our second-to-last choice continued the defensive theme when K.C. grabbed Keondre Coburn from Texas. At 6'2, 332 pounds, just stick over the center and let him clog up the middle.
And last but certainly not least, with the 250th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs took cornerback, Nick Jones from Ball State. Making it an all-defensive selection finale for the Chiefs.