Chiefs’ Williams opts out of 2020 season

Kansas City, Mo. — Another high profile Kansas City Chief has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Running back Damien Williams said thanks but no thanks Wednesday to the COVID-19 situation.

Williams was dogged by injuries last season, but was strong late.

He rushed for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns in k-c’s come from behind win over the 49ers.

Williams scored six touchdowns in the chiefs three postseason games.

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” said Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach. “He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Williams joins Laurent Duvarney-Tardiff as the two Chiefs so far who have chosen to skip the season.

Tardiff is a medical doctor and will work in a long term care facility in his native Canada.