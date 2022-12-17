KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their star defensive tackle Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Chris Jones missed Friday’s practice with an illness and is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is also listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Jones hasn’t missed a game since Week 14 last season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Toney has missed three-straight games and could miss a fourth if he does not play on Sunday.

Some of their most important players will not be playing for the Texans.

Running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game.