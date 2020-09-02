Chiefs unveil Super Bowl bling

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs still have not confirmed that coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach are getting six year contract extensions.

The franchise had other plans Tuesday night.

And that was handing out the Super Bowl 45 championship rings.

The ring ceremony was held after practice at Arrowhead Stadium.

Each ring has 132 diamonds, two marquis cut diamonds, 16 rubies.

They feature the Lombardi Trophy, and each players signature.

The rings have the final score of not only the Super Bowl, but also the playoff wins and says Chiefs Kingdom in yellow gold.

Earlier in the day, Reid had these comments about the championship bling.

“You wear it for special occasions or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there. Show them that ring and you might get one “I’ve had a little bit of a sneak peek at a picture of one, So I kind of know what it looks like on a piece of paper. But I look forward to seeing it, just like we’re all looking forward to seeing it. There’s been such hard work that has gone into it,” said Reid.