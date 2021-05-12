Chiefs unveil 2021 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 football schedule was released Wednesday along with all schedules across the NFL.
The Chiefs will open at home against Cleveland on September 12th at 3:25 pm.
The schedule also features at least five primetime games for the sixth consecutive year.
Here’s a look at the full KC schedule:
- Week 1: Browns — Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m.
- Week 2: at Ravens — Sunday Night Football, Sept. 19 at 7:20 p.m.
- Week 3: Chargers — Sept. 26 at noon
- Week 4: at Eagles — Oct. 3 at noon
- Week 5: Bills — Sunday Night Football, Oct. 10 at 7:20 p.m.
- Week 6: at Washington — Oct. 17 at noon
- Week 7: at Titans — Oct. 24 at noon
- Week 8: Giants — Monday Night Football, Nov. 1 at 7:15 p.m.
- Week 9: Packers — Nov. 7 at 3:25 p.m.
- Week 10: at Raiders — Sunday Night Football, Nov. 14 at 7:20 p.m.
- Week 11: Cowboys — Nov. 21 at 3:25 p.m.
- Week 12: BYE WEEK
- Week 13: Broncos — Dec. 5 at noon
- Week 14: Raiders — Dec. 12 at noon
- Week 15: at Chargers — Thursday Night Football, Dec. 16 at 7:20 p.m.
- Week 16: Steelers — Dec. 26 at 3:25 p.m.
- Week 17: at Bengals — Jan. 2 at noon
- Week 18: at Broncos — Jan. 9 at 3:25 p.m.