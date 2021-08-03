Chiefs throw on pads, get physical in camp

ST JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs put on pads Tuesday for the first time in training camp.

Running drills in jerseys and shorts is one thing.

Strapping on shoulder pads and getting physical is another.

And as Rob Collins reports, the intensity cranked up immediately.

Chiefs practice today had a little more juice to it as players lined them up in full pads.

But not every player got a taste of that juice.

Safety Juan Thornhill didn’t practice because of the groin injury sustained yesterday.

Tyreek Hill didn’t practice either.

Hill came out in full pads, but went back into the lockerroom.

Then he came back down and worked in the medical tent for a bit.

But he went back in the lockerroom and did not practice.

Head coach Andy Reid says he suffered a little bit of left knee tendinitis that popped up today.

So they’re just going to pump the breaks and take precaution with the Cheetah.

As for that juice on the field, the pads were certainly popping with a spirited one on one drill with the o-line and the d-line.

“Whenever we’re out here in just jersey’s and what not, that’s not football. I mean some guys can’t show unless they are physical. Physicality is part of the game. Physicality allows you to play. And you can’t do that with nothing but pads on,” said Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor.

“I love putting the pads on. You’re able to get more physical. I like getting physical. And then just conditioning as well. I like to think I’m good and in shape but when you put the pads on it wakes you up a little bit,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.

When asked who got the better of whom in that o-line and d-line drill, Ter Wharton said with a smile, you know I have to say the d-line.

And from our vantage point, I’d have to agree.

In St. Joe with the Chiefs, I’m Rob Collins.