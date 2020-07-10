Chiefs talk Mahomes new decade deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “It’s never been about money to me. Obviously, it’s awesome. It’s an exciting time for me. But at the same time, I’ve always been about being the best person and player I could be every single day.”

Those were the words from Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes when talking about his new contract.

If that’s true, then mission accomplished.

Patrick Mahomes is the envy of every other team – and now, so is his contract.

“I’m so happy for Pat, for the Kansas City Chiefs organization and really for the city of Kansas City,” Head Coach Andy Reid said.

Mahomes’ record-breaking play earned the QB a record breaking deal.

A 10 year extension worth up to 503 million dollars to keep him at Arrowhead through 2031.

“If there was ever a player that was deserving of the largest contract in US sports history, it’s definitely Pat Mahomes,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said.

But for Mahomes, the contract is just another step toward building a legacy right here in Missouri.

“It’s an exciting time,” Mahomes said. “I’m just happy I get to continue building this legacy in Kansas City. To have this security to go into the community and give back. I can’t wait to not only build this legacy on the field, but off of it.”

And the contract structure also gives Mahomes and the Chiefs some room to keep the team around him competing for Super Bowl trophies.

“We were able to go out there and get this contract done the right way that not only gives me the security that I’ve always wanted, but also allows the opportunity for the team to be great around me the entire duration of my career,” Mahomes said.

But even with the League’s star player, a team gets no where without a coach.

And luckily, the coach has no plans of leaving either.

“I haven’t gotten to that point mentally where I’m thinking about retirement,” Reid said. “I love doing what I’m doing. I’m lucky enough to be around good players and coaches and then this guy here. You know, we always talk about the great quarterbacks make everyone around them greater.”

So for now, plan on more showstopping plays from the QB – and more jaw dropping style from the ball coach for years to come.

“I’m one happy guy,” Reid said. “I put on my best Tommy Bahama for all of you today just to celebrate this. This is a big day.”