KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are the new number-one seed in the AFC.

On Sunday, the Chiefs clinched a bye with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The canceled game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals allowed the Chiefs to rise to the top seed in the conference.

The Bills are currently the second seed in the AFC and Cincinnati is the third. Both teams can lock their seeds in with wins on Sunday.

Buffalo would host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City will have a week off and host the lowest remaining seed after Wild Card weekend.