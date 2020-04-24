Chiefs take Edwards-Helaire with 32nd pick

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the first virtual NFL draft in league history, the Chiefs were the only ones to take a running back in the first round.

With the final pick of opening night, the Chiefs picked Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU.

Edwards-Helaire can run the ball down field, can beat edge rushers to the corner and can also is a threat out of the backfield.

He ran for 1,414 yards last season with 16 touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as the Tigers rolled to perfection and a national championship.

The Chiefs drafted a running back in the 6th round last season (Darwin Thompson), but struggled to gain much momentum in the ground game. With Damien Williams on a contract year and LeSean McCoy out of the picture, Edwards-Helaire is in good position to get a chunk of the carries this season.