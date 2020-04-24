Chiefs take Edwards-Helaire with 32nd pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the first virtual NFL draft in league history, the Chiefs were the only ones to take a running back in the first round.
With the final pick of opening night, the Chiefs picked Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU.
Edwards-Helaire can run the ball down field, can beat edge rushers to the corner and can also is a threat out of the backfield.
He ran for 1,414 yards last season with 16 touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as the Tigers rolled to perfection and a national championship.
The Chiefs drafted a running back in the 6th round last season (Darwin Thompson), but struggled to gain much momentum in the ground game. With Damien Williams on a contract year and LeSean McCoy out of the picture, Edwards-Helaire is in good position to get a chunk of the carries this season.