ST. JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs kicked it up a notch Friday at training camp.

After a week of helmets and shorts, the Chiefs strapped on the shoulder pads for the first time this summer.

And when the pads go on, the intensity increases.

It was 90 degrees when practice started a little after nine this morning.

But an estimated 8,000 thousand fans watched the first padded drills.

With pads comes contact, and with contact comes short tempers and pushing and shoving.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid likes the intensity of practicing in pads, but says the team has to play it smart.

“Fighting is a waste of time. You get thrown out of games doing it. You get hurt out here doing it. So they’re going to jaw. It’s hot, it’s humid, there’s going to be some jawing, as long as there’s no punches thrown we’re alright. They’re going to talk a little bit. It happens. But all in all it was good work today. Guys challenged themselves. It was a little shorter practice one hour 40 minute practice. And the guys worked. It was good to get them back in pads. And we’re going to challenge each other,” said Reid.