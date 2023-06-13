KANSAS CITY, Mo–It was back on the practice field for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Tuesday as their three day mandatory minicamp kicked off.

These practices are different because every Chief is required to be there.

All the non-injured Chiefs showed up except for defensive tackle Chris Jones.

He’s the final year of his contract and Jones also missed all the OTA’s.

After this three day minicamp, the players won’t meet again until training camp in St. Joe.

Tight end Travis Kelce will start his 11th season and says there’s still work to do.

“My mentality is that I’m my own worse critic. I can’t watch myself on film without just absolutely telling myself that I suck 90 percent of the time. There are times when it’s fun. When you get open and make a good route. Or you make a good block. But at the same time you have to be your own worse critic. You can’t sit on the times you ahve success. There are always chances that you can keep getting better. That’s the mentality I’ve always had,” said Kelce.