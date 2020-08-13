Chiefs sign Kelce to four-year extension, according to reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs continue to lock-down their star players to long term contracts.
Thursday, the Chiefs and Tight End Travis Kelce agreed to a four year contract extension that will keep him catching touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes through the 2025 season.
According to multiple reports, the extension is worth $57.25 million with $28 million in guaranteed money.
The 30-year old has caught more than 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons.
He also caught five touchdowns this last regular season with four more in the playoffs.