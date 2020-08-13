Chiefs sign Kelce to four-year extension, according to reports

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs and the star tight end have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs continue to lock-down their star players to long term contracts.

Thursday, the Chiefs and Tight End Travis Kelce agreed to a four year contract extension that will keep him catching touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes through the 2025 season.

According to multiple reports, the extension is worth $57.25 million with $28 million in guaranteed money.

The 30-year old has caught more than 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons.

He also caught five touchdowns this last regular season with four more in the playoffs.