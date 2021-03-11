Chiefs release starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– The Kansas City Chiefs have released 2013 No. 1 overall pick tackle Eric Fisher and tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

We have released LT Eric Fisher.



From #1 overall pick to becoming a world champion, we thank Eric for being an integral part of this franchise for eight seasons. pic.twitter.com/qW6XhkTxh6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2021

We have released RT Mitchell Schwartz.



We'll never forget his 7,894 snap-streak. Thank you Mitchell for five incredible seasons. pic.twitter.com/pbdIvZOnaC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2021

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “With Eric, obviously he was the very first player that we drafted when we got to Kansas City, and we were able to watch him grow into a solid tackle for us for many years. With Mitchell, his durability and toughness is remarkable and he certainly left his mark on our team. These decisions are never easy, especially with guys like these, but both of these players will forever be a part of our history.”

Fisher took to Instagram to thank Chiefs Kingdom:

“I’d like to thank Eric and Mitch for all of their contributions over the years,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Every day both of these men came to work with the right attitude, ready to grind, both on the field and in the classroom. These guys are both dirty tough, but beyond that, they’re good people and I enjoyed coaching them. I wish them the best as they continue their careers.”

Fisher earned two Pro Bowl selections in his eight years in Kansas City. Schwartz earned All-Pro honors in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Both tackles were unavailable in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV loss with injuries.

The cuts to the long-time offensive lineman are the first moves by Kansas City since the salary cap has been announced.

Last week, fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement.