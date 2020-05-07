Chiefs release 2020 schedule

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: General manger Brett Veach of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS City, Mo. — The path to repeating as Super Bowl champions has been set for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL released the complete schedule on Thursday, despite uncertainties about the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the defending champions, the Chiefs will kickoff the football season at Arrowhead Stadium in the first Thursday night game of the season.

A rematch with the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, awaits in week 3. The first, and only, Monday Night Football game for KC this season.

The Chiefs’ first trip to Las Vegas comes in week 11. It will be the sixth time the Chiefs play the Raiders after Kansas City’s bye week since 2010.

The Chiefs will travel to face the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in week 12.

The first division opponent the Chiefs will face is in week 2 against the Chargers.

Here is a look at the complete 2020 Kansas City Chiefs schedule:

Week 1 (9/10): vs Texans – 7:20pm

Week 2 (9/20): @ Chargers – 3:25pm (KOLR 10)

Week 3 (9/28): @ Ravens – 7:15pm (ESPN)

Week 4 (10/4): vs Patriots – 3:25pm (KOLR 10)

Week 5 (10/11): vs Raiders – 12:00pm (KOLR 10)

Week 6 (10/15): @ Bills – 7:20pm (Ozarks Fox – KRBK)

Week 7 (10/25): @ Broncos – 3:25pm (KOLR 10)

Week 8 (11/1): vs Jets – 12:00pm (KOLR 10)

Week 9 (11/8): vs Panthers – 12:00pm (Ozarks Fox – KRBK)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11 (11/22): @ Raiders – 7:20pm

Week 12 (11/29): @ Buccaneers – 3:25pm (KOLR 10)

Week 13 (12/6): vs Broncos – 7:20pm

Week 14 (12/13): @ Dolphins – 12:00pm (KOLR 10)

Week 15 (12/20): @ Saints – 3:25pm (KOLR 10)

Week 16 (12/27): vs Falcons – 12:00pm (Ozarks Fox – KRBK)

Week 17 (1/3): vs Chargers – 12:00pm (KOLR 10)