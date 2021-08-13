Chiefs ready for preseason battle with the 49ers

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–After three weeks of intense training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs have an off day.

More accurately it’s a travel day as the team flys to the west coast in preparation for Saturday night’s exhibition opener against San Francisco.

The NFL has added a regular season game to the schedule, and taken a preseason game away.

Because of that there are only three practice games in which the Kansas City coaching staff can evaluate the young players.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says his starters will play the first quarter.

And quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t wait and says the game plan for him is fairly simple.

“Just going out there and executing. In and out of the huddles, making the right calls, getting the ball out of my hand, and make some plays happen. You always like to score. But at the end of the day if we’re in the communications, the procedures, in and out of huddle, especially with all of the new guys on the offensive line. That would be a win for me especially in this first game. The 49ers have a great defense. A lot of great pass rushers, a lot of great guys still from that Super Bowl team. So it’ll be a great challenge for us,” said Mahomes.

You can see two of your Kansas City Chiefs exhibition games on our sister station KOZL.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:30 from Levi’s stadium.

Preseason game number two is Friday August 20th and it’ll be on ESPN.

Game number three is Friday August 27th and that’s at home and you can see that on KOZL at 7:00 p.m.