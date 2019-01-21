Chiefs players reflect and talk up future after loss to Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the 37-31 overtime loss to New England, Chiefs players were understandably downtrodden.

“I mean, seems like anything is possible with (Patrick Mahomes),” Offensive Tackle Mitchell Schwartz said. “That’s why it feels bad because it feels like we let him down.”

But players also talked about a bright future.

The Chiefs division title, top seed and playoff win all point to progress for the team.

“Hopefully good things to come, but there’s tough decisions to be made,” Schwartz said. “We’ll see what happens, but obviously we’d like to keep as much of the corps together as possible.”



“This team is just one of a kind,” Center Mitch Morse said. “The kind of chemistry and true friends. We’re all real good friends. I think that’s something you don’t find often within the league.”



“I’m so proud,” Linebacker Dee Ford said. “I mean, the adversity that we fought through. How close we got. It still feels like the end, but once we get over it, it’ll be the start of something special.”