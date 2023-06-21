LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes steps up to put his golf skills to the test.

He is in Hawaii to host Aloha Golf Classic this weekend. The annual charity golf tournament raises money for his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

This year Mahomes has a little extra incentive.

The Chiefs quarterback accepted a $1 million hole-in-one charity challenge.

The event will be steamed on the Whatnot platform Saturday evening.

Mahomes will have 25 chances to hit a hole-in-one. The Whatnot streaming platform will give prizes away to viewers, and make donations to Mahomes’ foundation with every swing he takes.

If Mahomes hits a hole-in-one, Whatnot will donate $1 million to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. If it happens, Whatnot will also give away a Patrick Mahomes NT PRA /99 BGS 8.5 sports card valued at over $40,000 to someone watching the stream.

Other prizes include Mahomes memorabilia, autographed golf balls, and sports cards.

All proceeds from the event benefit 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes.

Fans can download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS and tune in to the Mahomes’ Channel on Saturday, June 24th at 8 p.m. CST for the hole-in-one challenge.