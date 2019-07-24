Chiefs open training camp with Kelce, Mahomes

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs had their first workout Wednesday morning at training camp in St. Joseph.

The first three days of camp are just for quarterbacks, rookies and players recovering from off season injuries.

Wednesday in St. Joe, that meant quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were finally back on the field together.

That hasn’t happened since the AFC Championship game.

After the loss to New England, Kelce had surgery on his ankle and had missed all of the off season workouts.

“He did a nice job. We’re easing him back in. I thought he moved around well. I didn’t see anything lingering from his surgery. He caught a few balls,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“It was good to get a sweat. Take the visor off and put a helmet on. Get out there and start running around. The role that I had in the off season being a player coach. It’s alot easier to be on the field leading by example then it is to talk about it,” said Kelce.