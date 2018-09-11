Chiefs Open 2018 With West Coast Win Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LOS ANGELES--The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 20-18 football season with a big victory over Los Angeles in Sunday.

KC beat their AFC West rival Chargers 38-28.

It was a breakout party for quarterback Patrick Mahomes who threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

But it was Tyreek Hill who turned heads.

The third year pro returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown.

That was the fourth longest punt return for touchdown in franchise history.

He also caught two TD passes.

"Each and every day I'm going to give every guy in that lockerroom all that I got. I'm thankful for this opportunity and I'm blessed man. My family had a chance to watch me do what I love. I'm blessed man. I'm surrounded by great people each and every day," said Hill.



