Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher active for game against Saints

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the 51-31 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The Kansas City Chiefs got a dose of good news before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with left tackle Eric Fisher being declared active. The key cog on the offensive line was limited in practice this week due to a back issue, but fully participated on Friday and appears to be ready for the matchup against one of the best teams in the NFC.

The Saints welcome QB Drew Brees back under center after he missed a few weeks with broken ribs, bringing its offense back to full strength and creating the potential for a shootout in the Superdome.

Fisher’s presence is increasingly important to keeping Patrick Mahomes upright due to a number of injuries across the offensive line, including Mitchell Schwartz who is on injured reserve and Mike Remmers who is inactive Sunday with back and neck injuries.

The Chiefs and Saints square off at 3:25 p.m. Here are the rest of the Chiefs inactives:

CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Damien Wilson

OT Mike Remmers

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

Saints’ Jameis Winston placed on COVID-19 reserve list

On the topic of quarterbacks, the Saints placed backup quarterback Jameis Winston on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The move leaves the Saints with two active QBs a day after the Saints moved Brees from injured reserve to the active roster but also waived reserve QB Trevor Siemian.

The COVID-19 reserve list is for players who’ve had a positive test for the coronavirus or were discovered to have had close contact with an infected person.

Winston has played sparingly this season, with most of his action coming in the second half of a victory over San Francisco which Brees left at halftime because of fractured ribs and a punctured lung. But Winston’s lack of availability could affect how the Saints deploy versatile QB Taysom Hill.

When Winston is available and Brees is starting, the Saints not only use Hill as a change-of-pace read-option QB, but also play Hill at tight end and on special teams.

With Hill now the only active QB behind Brees, there is more risk in having Hill play multiple roles that expose him to contact.