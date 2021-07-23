Chiefs newcomers, QB’s report to St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–Friday was the unofficial first day of the NFL pre-season.

A number of football training camps opened up, including the Kansas City Chiefs in St. Joseph.

Remember last year, because of Covid, the Chiefs held camp at their Arrowhead Complex.

The first workouts will start up Saturday.

Friday the first year players and quarterbacks reported to camp.

The big NFL news is about Covid vaccinations, the NFL wants all its players vaccinated.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says 90 percent of his team and 100 percent of his staff is vaccinated.

Mahomes had these vax comments.

“It’s your choice do whatever you think is best for you and your family. I don’t let it become a distraction. We kind of go about business as we’re trying to do whatever we can to win. And if you’re not vaccinated try to be smart. Definitely it was a big deal with that coming out; forfeiting games you never want to do that. But I think we have enough guys in the lockerroom who are either vaccinated or going to be smart if they’re not vaccinated and try not to hurt the team in any way,” said Mahomes.