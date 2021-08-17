Chiefs make five roster moves on first NFL cut day

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–Tuesday was cut day in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs joined the other NFL teams in having to trim their rosters down to 85 players.

The Chiefs hit the practice field in St. Joseph for their second to last practice at Missouri Western.

Kansas City cut four players, most have battled injuries this camp.

Three of the four were on offense, tight end Evan Baylis, receivers Antonio Callaway and Chad Williams.

Defensive back Manny Patterson was also waived.

Running back Elijah McGuire was put on injured reserved and it out for the season.

The rosters will be cut again by five more players next Tuesday.

“They have to be solid offensive or defensive players first, obviously. And then it’s our job to turn those guys down the line into really good special teams players. And that’s the way it works. We don’t keep a lot of players just because they play special teams,” said Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.