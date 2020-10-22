Chiefs look to stay patient against Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs will head for the mountains Sunday when they jump back into AFC West play against the Denver Broncos.

You can see that game right here on KOLR 10 with kickoff around 3:15 p.m.

The Chiefs are 1-1 in the division after beating the Chargers but losing to the Raiders.

Kansas City will welcome new running back LeVeon Bell to the lineup Sunday.

Denver is looking for its third straight win.

And the Chiefs will be looking for their tenth straight win over the Broncos.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Broncos. You saw what they did back in New England. How much emotion that they played with and the skill that they showed. We have to have a good week of practice. And get ourselves ready to go up there,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“It seems like every year we’re getting a new scheme or a new way defenses are going about playing us. And going against us. For us it’s now about being patient. Being patient with the run game. Being patient with the short passing game. And keep taking what’s there,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.