Chiefs kick off season as Super Bowl favorites

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2019 NFL season Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville.

And Andy Reid’s boys will do it as the favorites to win Super Bowl 54.

Last week, the Chiefs passed the Patriots as the odds makers favorites in Las Vegas.

New tailback LeSean McCoy joined the team at practice this week.

The Jaguars won just five games last year.

Last season, the Chiefs were one of the hottest teams in the NFL, losing to New England in the AFC Championship game.

But 2019 is a new season and new expectations.

“There’s no hangover from that. We’re moving on. We’ve moved on from that. Every year is a different year in this league,” said Reid.

“You still have that little nervousness of going into the start of a season. But at the same time you have the familiarity of what it is. And what you need to accomplish is something different. You think you know, but you don’t know until you get there. This year I’ll have the experience of how you need to go out there and weather the emotions early. And go out there and play a good football game,” said Patrick Mahomes.